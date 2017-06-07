Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

Plastics recycling

Drop off your clean, sorted plastics for recycling from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the AC Value Center parking lot. For information, contact Shae Bowman at the Copper River Watershed Project at shae@copperriver.org or call 907-424-3334.

Hazardous waste collection

The Refuse Department’s household hazardous waste collection event is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 10 and 11 at the Baler Facility on Whitshed Road. Paints, chemicals, acids, poisons and oils will be accepted free of charge for households. Businesses will be charged a disposal fee. Contact the Refuse Department at 907-424-5600 for more information.

Copper River Nouveau

Prince William Sound Science Center’s Fisheries Achievement Award reception will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Cordova Center and is open to the public. Dinner and auction for ticketed guests will follow at 7 p.m. at Orca Adventure Lodge. To join or support the event, contact Signe Fritsch at sfritsch@pwssc.org or call 907-424-5800, ext. 232.

Plant sale fundraiser

A plant sale fundraiser will be held from noon-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Red Dragon to raise money for the Red Dragon and for Doctors without Borders in South Sudan. Come for a light lunch (soup and rolls/bread), crafts, baked goods, and house and garden plants for sale.

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Summer reading program

Summer reading began at the Cordova Public Library on June 7 and will continue 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Cemetery Clean-Up Day

Please join the Eyak Corporation and Native Village of Eyak for the Annual Clean-Up Day and Day of Respect at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Lakeview Cemetery, Nirvana Park Cemetery and Eyak Burial Grounds. Lunch is provided to volunteers.

F/V drill conductor workshop

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association’s fishing vessel drill conductor workshop is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cordova Center Education Room. The class is free to all commercial fishermen and crew and $175 for others. Register online at www.amsea.org/register, or call 907-747-3287.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Bruce Stamper Jr. will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Whitshed Road. If the weather permits, friends and family should meet at the Field of Dreams ballfield on Whitshed road for a special fly-by from Bruce’s pilot friends before making their way to the church.

Community health forum

Ilanka Community Health Center is hosting a discussion at ICHC on 705 2nd Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 to gather information to better serve the health care needs of Cordova. Refreshments will be available and attendees will have a chance to win a gift certificate from a local business. RSVP with Meriam Dunbar at 907-424-3622 or email meriam.dunbar@eyak-nsn.gov by June 16.

Birds of Paradise

Avian inspired art by David Sibley and many local artists is on display at the Copper River Gallery through June. This exhibit, curated by Paula Payne, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

First Fish fundraiser

The 4th annual First Fish Art Show is on display at Snow City Café in Anchorage and will stay up through June. The event is hosted by The Eyak Foundation and raises funds for scholarships and Eyak cultural events.

