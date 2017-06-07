PWSSC recommended for fisheries grant

The Prince William Sound Science Center is among eight Alaska research projects recommended on June 6 for grant funds under the Saltonstall-Kennedy Research and Development program.

PWSSC has applied for $121,318 to collect fisheries data. The non-profit entity proposes to use sonar weir in the lower Copper River to enumerate early run salmon for in-season management.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has applied for three fisheries data collection grants.

The first, for $299,652, would study southern Bering Sea juvenile Chinook salmon in a survey to run from 2018 through 2020. The second, for $90,745, would involve an inseason genetic mixed stock analysis of Chignik sockeye salmon escapement to inform commercial salmon fishery management, and the third, for $78,224, would fund development of age determination methods for Alaska crabs.

The University of Alaska Southeast is seeking $299,738 for research on adapting to climate change and other long-term ecosystem change, with a focus on enhancing the sustainability of shellfish harvest in Alaska.

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has applied for $157,916 for promotion, development and marketing related to socially responsible practices in small boat commercial fishing fleets.

FishNext Research LLC has asked for $183,382 for collection of data aimed at improving Chinook salmon bycatch estimates for the Gulf of Alaska trawl fleet.

Having an application recommended is not an authorization to begin a project, and is not a guarantee of funding. Final approval is subject to the availability of funding, plus a final review and approval by NOAA grants management Division and the Department of Commerce Financial Assistance Law Division.