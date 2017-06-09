At 91, Moose Lodge 1266 is going strong

Once Cordova was rich with social organizations: Elks, Masonic Lodge, the Oddfellows, American Legion and many more. Now, in 2017 there are only a few remaining. The Cordova Moose Lodge #1266 is one of them.

Established on May 5, 1926 Cordova Lodge #1266, Loyal Order of Moose started out at that time with some 80 to 100 charter members. The beginning of the Cordova Lodge was the outgrowth of efforts by two of those charter members, Marvin P. Roark and Joe Whitefield. Both men gave considerable time and effort to its establishment.

Meetings were first held in the K of P Hall, on the corner Second and C streets. These meetings were held on the first floor, which was later to be cut into apartments. The second floor housed the Cordova Community Hospital. Membership showed a continual increase during the two years in this building.

During these early years of Cordova’s Moose Lodge a large percentage of members living at LaTouche, and a still larger group at Kennecott. These two groups became so large that at one time it was considered feasible to open up new lodges at the two locations. When the Copper River and Northwest Railway closed in 1938 and the mining ending in LaTouche, Cordova remained the most viable lodge in the vicinity.

During this time, Cordova’s biggest and most modern Lathrop Building was erected, which included on its first floor a cabaret of large dimensions. The cabaret closed its doors somewhere around 1928 and the Moose Lodge inherited the place for clubrooms and meeting hall. After three years in this location, the owners decided to build a cold storage locker in the space so the lodge moved to the Eagle Hall over Urquharts Barber Shop, where they met for eight years, until growing membership rolls demanded larger quarters.

The third move turned out to be the final one for the lodge. The membership rented from the Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) Hall in what is now their present home on Second Street. When the opportunity to purchase the building became available the lodge took the offer. A small room was added on the first floor and then increased in size by the addition of a wing the entire length of the first floor.

For many years, the Moose lodge has supported community events, offered scholarships and provided a myriad of good deeds for Cordova. The Lodge sponsored the Fourth of July Street Games beginning in 1971; sponsored a softball team; held a sportsmen’s club raffle; held Monte Carlo Nights; co-sponsored with the Elks a kids Fishing Derby and held a Golden Ball.

The Bob Korn Scholarship Fund established by the Elks Lodge in 2001 was transferred to the Moose Lodge and became the Louie Hasbrouck Scholarship Fund at that time. The funds go to supporting awards to graduates of Cordova High School for students pursuing further studies in academic or vocational fields. Other scholarships are also available to children of Moose Lodge members.

A major contribution to the community was the donation in 1987 by the Moose Lodge of the first lift van for patients and long-term residents of the Cordova Community Medical Center.

Throughout the year the Moose’s Lodge sponsors numerous events for the community including: Christmas Parties, Breakfast with Santa, Halloween Parties, Men’s League Basketball sponsors, Thanksgiving Dinner. Veteran’s Day Dinner, Iceworm Parade Float and supports the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Wrestling Tournaments and the US Coast Guard men and women stationed in Cordova. Recently the Lodge honored and thanked Commander Jim Jarnac for his dedication and service to our community on the eve of his transfer.

The membership for the lodge stands at 149 right now and leadership of the Moose is continually looking for folks interested in seeing the Moose continue its good work in Cordova. Consider supporting the lodge as one of the few remaining social organizations left in Cordova!