Celebrating 15 years of Copper River Salmon Jam

The 15th annual Copper River Wild! Salmon Jam coming up July 14-15, is a celebration of Cordova’s love of salmon through food, art, music, running events and educational activities for the whole family

There will be live music on both nights at the Salmon Jam music festival, featuring a beer garden stocked with Alaskan brews and an array of wines. Alaska Airlines is sponsoring the event, with headliner Lowdown Brass Band, a horn–driven ensemble from Chicago.

While taking a page from the jazz and blues giants of the past, LDB melds modern funk, hip-hop, reggae and pop into a unique style. Proceeds benefit the Cordova Arts Council, supporting year-round cultural programs in Cordova.

Salmon Jam’s Alaska Salmon Runs begin at the Cordova Community Medical Center parking lot, then along the Copper River Highway, a road known for its views of glaciers, mountains, rivers and wetlands. The five runs include the King Salmon Marathon, Sockeye Half-Marathon, Coho 10K, Smolt 5K, and a one mile fun run/walk.

Small Fry arts and education activities at the Prince William Sound Science Center on the second day will give kids a chance to create their own beautiful fish prints.

The Chugach National Forest Service/Cordova Ranger District crew will display local aquatic organisms, and talk about techniques for preserving and enjoying fish harvests.

Entertainment will also include demonstrations by expert filleters sent by processors, and the Artisan Craft Fair, featuring the work of local artists.

The Taste of Cordova cook-off and Salmon BBQ, also on Saturday, offers some of Cordova’s locally harvested wild fare.

Anyone entering a dish in the Taste of Cordova cook-off is invited to attend the Salmon BBQ free of charge, a $20 value. Tasting at the cook-off is included with the Salmon Jam admission. Past winning entries include saffron shitake risotto salmon swirls, wild berry trifle, and black licorice glazed sockeye.

Most Copper River Salmon Jam events are held at Mt. Eyak Ski Area, with views of the Chugach Mountains, Orca Inlet and Cordova’s working fishing harbor. A free shuttle runs throughout the weekend, providing transportation to the fairgrounds.

Event partners include Cordova Arts & Pageants, Copper River Watershed Project, Mt. Eyak Ski Area, Prince William Sound Science Center, Cordova Chamber of Commerce, Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Cordova District Fishermen United and the Chugach National Forest/Cordova Ranger District.

For more info visit www.copperriverwild.org and www.cordovachamber.com