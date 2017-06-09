Chugachmiut holds ninth annual heritage retreat

Teaching and preserving the Sugpiaq and Eyak heritage is number one goal

New heritage kits on traditional Chugachmiut foods, recipes, transportation, weather forecasting and celebrations were in the spotlight May 29 through June 2 during the ninth annual Chugachmiut Heritage Retreat in Cordova.

The kits were developed through the Chugachmiut Heritage Preservation Department, with direction of Chugach elders, to teach the Sugpiaq and Eyak heritage from kindergarten through high school in all regional communities.

The retreat offered education coordinators from the Chugach region, including Anchorage, Valdez, Tatitlek, Seward, Nanwalek, Port Graham and Cordova, time to discuss, display and share newly developed education kits, said Darrel Olsen, Chugachmiut’s local education coordinator in Cordova.

Olsen, also president of the Native Village of Eyak Tribal Council, said he suggested holding this year’s retreat in Cordova.

The mission of the Chugachmiut Heritage Preservation Department, based in Anchorage, is to foster increasing fluency in the language of Chugach region residents, and to provide an environment and materials for teaching and preserving the Sugpiaq and Eyak heritage.

The educators took part in presentations and classes at the center by day, with fellowship time, games and other evening events at Orca Adventure Lodge.

“The retreat is important as it allows the educators to showcase their kits, and to demonstrate their progress to elders and community members,” Olsen said.

The kits, based on traditional ecological knowledge of Chugach elders, are available for use in schools to provide foundations for traditional experiential learning,” said Kari Brookover,

a regional education coordinator with Chugachmiut from Anchorage.

Five new kits were developed by Chugachmiut’s local education coordinators, collaborated with elders to revitalize the Alutiiq culture with curriculum based on traditional practices.

Heritage kits showcased at the retreat included Traditional Foods and Recipes, developed by Nancy Yeaton, Nanwalek; Traditional Transportation, developed by Nicholas Jordan, Seward; Traditional Weather Forecast, developed by Tim Malchoff, Port Graham; Celebrations, developed by Olsen, Cordova; and Traditional Art, developed by Amanda O’Brien, Valdez.

Yeaton’s Traditional Foods and Recipes class demonstrated how to smoke and pickle fish. “While the time limit didn’t allow for the full process, she did have smoked and pickled fish for the elders,” Olsen said.

Malchoff’s Traditional Weather kit demonstrated how to make wind chimes out of sea glass and shells, gathered from Port Graham, and driftwood gathered in Cordova.

Jordan gave a presentation by Mitch Poling during the traditional transportation class, showcasing traditional ways to travel, including by kayaks and bidarkas. He also held a class on how to make mini-paddles, Olsen said.

O’Brien, whose kit was based on traditional art, held two workshops, where participants created mini-baskets and headdresses.

Olsen’s kit incorporated a welcome presentation and a memorial ceremony during the retreat.

Traditional indigenous language education was also a highlight of the retreat.

Shyla Krukoff, of Cordova, Vladimir Moonin and Antone Ukatish, of Nanwalek, Ephima Wilson-Moonin, of Port Graham, and Brandon Moonin, of Tatitlek, are teachers who are instructing Sugt’stun language in their communities’ schools, Olsen said.

“One of the goals stated at the beginning of the retreat was that participants would walk away from the retreat knowing two new Sug’stun words,” said Bennita Berestoff, a Chugachmiut Regional Education Coordinator.

“These activities not only accomplished this, but exceeded expectations. As an educator myself, I understand being relaxed and engaged are very important to the learning process,” she said.

“The welcome potluck by the Native Village of Eyak was a huge success,” Olsen said. “It was great to have traditional foods – seal, salted fish eggs, kelp, and fish – red and king salmon, and halibut. The weather was perfect. The presentations were great. The Cordova Center was a perfect location and the staff was great.”

“An event like the heritage retreat is the best way for everyone to come together and share knowledge and experience. Also, working together all week and socializing in the evenings truly allows us to connect with each other and strengthen ties,” said Cassandra Stevenson, Chugachmiut administrative program manager.

Chugachmiut is a non-profit organization that services the seven communities in the Chugach Region including Cordova, Tatitlek, Chenega Bay, Valdez, Seward, Nanwalek and Port Graham. Programs provided include the Cultural Heritage Preservation, Behavioral Health, and Health Services, Head Start, and grant writing.