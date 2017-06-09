Home heating oil tank spills into Eyak Lake

A leak in a home heating oil tank spilled about five gallons of oil into Eyak Lake, and a larger amount on shore, the U.S. Coast Guard said June 4.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez, together with a team from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, went to the scene on June 1, after hearing reports of a sheen extending several miles across the lake.

Coast Guard Lt. Ben Bauman said they found the source of the leak and extracted oil remaining on the lake. Cordova Fire Marshall Paul Trumblee was working on cleaning up the land area affected, he said.