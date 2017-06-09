This Week in Photos: Fire Department Dog and Car Wash

By
The Cordova Times
-
1 of 3
Jeff Rice, Micah Renfeldt and Logan Beyer applied ample amounts of elbow grease to wash off a winter’s worth of mud and grime from this resident’s car during the CVFD’s Dog and Car Wash June 3. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Cordova Volunteer Fire Department members cleaned up even the dirtiest of vehicles during their fundraiser June 3. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Members of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department held a Dog and Car Wash fundraiser June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

