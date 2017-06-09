This Week in Photos: Fire Department Dog and Car Wash

This Week in Photos: Fire Department Dog and Car WashBy The Cordova Times - June 9, 2017 1 of 3 Jeff Rice, Micah Renfeldt and Logan Beyer applied ample amounts of elbow grease to wash off a winter’s worth of mud and grime from this resident’s car during the CVFD’s Dog and Car Wash June 3. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Cordova Volunteer Fire Department members cleaned up even the dirtiest of vehicles during their fundraiser June 3. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Members of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department held a Dog and Car Wash fundraiser June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times