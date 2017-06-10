Award Winning Books at Your Library!

Youth Librarian Anna Hernandez always enjoys the spring season of Book Awards! The newest award winners are arriving now and being put out on the shelves. Here’s a sampling:

Six Dots. A Story of Young Louis Braille by Jen Bryant. Schneider Family Book Award.

Giant Squid. By Candance Fleming, Illustrated by Eric Rohmann. Robert F. Sibert Honor Book.

Ready to Read. The Adventures of Otto by David Milgrim. Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor Book.

Good Night Owl. By Greg Pizzoli. Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor Book.

The Girl Who Drank the Moon. By Kelly Barnhill. John Newberry Medal.

Radiant Child, The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Caldecott Medal.

Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White. By Melissa Sweet. Caldecott Honor Winner.

Uprooted. The Japanese American Experience During World War II. By Albert Marrin. National Book Award Finalist.

We Will Not Be Silent, The White Rose Student Resistance Movement That Defied Adolf Hitler. By Russell Freedman. A Robert F. Sibert Honor Book.

March. Book Three. By John Lewis, Andrew Adyn and Nate Powell. National Book Award for Young People’s Literature

When We Collided. By Emery Lord. Schneider Family Book Award.

Sachiko. A Nagasaki Bob Survivor’s Story. By Caren Stelson. National Book Award Longlist. Robert F. Siebert Honor Book.

Freedom in Congo Square. By Carole Boston Weatherford and R. Gregory Christie. A Coretta Scott Kind Honoree and Caldecott Honor Book.

Also new to the shelves:

I’ll Stay in Love with You by Celestina Archangel. In Tagalog.

Dragons Love Tacos 2 The Sequel by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri.

@ YOUR LIBRARY

Library hours will expand starting in June

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library. Summer Reading starts Soon! There will be no Storytime for Little Ones During the Summer Months.

Tuesday, June 27th – 10 a.m. Seniors, Books and Coffee. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Tuesday, June 27th 7 p.m. Knit Lit A new interactive book club! Next up on the list to read, “Laura Ingall’s Wilder – Little House on the Prairie.”