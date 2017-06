1 of 3

A Celebration of Life for Bruce Stamper Jr. will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Whitshed Road. If the weather permits, friends and family should meet at the Field of Dreams Ballfield on Whitshed Road for a special fly-by from Bruce’s pilot friends before making their way to the church. Feel free to bring a dish to share.