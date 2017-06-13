Coast Guard responds to grounded tug near Sitka

Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick and an Alaska State Trooper boat crew rescued four people on June 10 when their tug, 18 Eagles, ran aground on Vitskari Rocks near Sitka.

The McCormick and AST crews dewatered the tug, when towed the tug and crew to Sitka, Coast Guard officials said.

The rescue effort was launched after Coast Guard sector Juneau received a report on VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the tug crew saying they had run aground and were taking on water. Weather on scene was reported as calm seas with nine mile an hour winds.

“Thankfully the tug crew had a radio on board and were able to ask for help,” said Lt. j.g. Collin McClelland, a Sector Juneau command duty officer.

The McCornick is the Coast Guard’s 21st Fast Response Cutter and the first one homeported west of the Mississippi River. The vessel was commissioned in Ketchikan on April 12.