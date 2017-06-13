Fisherman medevaced east of Dutch Harbor

A 47-year-old man suffering possible seizures was airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew on June 12 from a fishing vessel in Unimak Pass, 80 miles east of Dutch Harbor.

A crew from Air Station Kodiak aboard the MH-65 Dolpin hoisted the man from the F/V Cape Greig and transported him to emergency medical personnel at Dutch Harbor, who took him to the Iliuliuk Family and Health services Clinic to await a Life Med aircraft crew for transport.

Weather on scene was reported as 3-mile-an hour winds.

The 17th Coast Guard District command center responded to the medevac request from the fishing vessel crew who said the man was found unconscious and experiencing possible seizures. The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon then requested the launch of the dolphin crew and diverted the Cape Greig toward Dutch Harbor.

The Coast Guard maintains a year-round cutter presence with a search and rescue capable MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew aboard in the Bering Sea,” noted Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ayd, a 17th District command duty officer. “The aircrew’s readiness allowed the man to receive advanced medical care as quickly as possible.