Law & Order

Police Report

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 5-26-17 thru 6-1-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MAY 26, Friday: Nothing to report.

MAY 27, Saturday: 1:40 a.m. While officer was on patrol officer stopped and stopped a fight that was about to break out. 3:25 a.m. Officer observed an intoxicated individual being belligerent and walking away while his friend was trying to get him back to a boat. Officer spoke with individual and convinced him to go with his friends. 5:55 p.m. Caller reported a fuel leak. Was later determined that men were working on a boat and spraying brake cleaner but no fuel leak. 9:53 p.m. Caller stated she was out of town and received a call saying her fuel tank fell off its stand and asked if someone could check. Officer responded and determined all was fine.

MAY 28, Sunday: 12:57 a.m. Caller requested an officer drive down First St as she thought some people were about to start a fight. Officer responded and did not see anyone trying to fight. 1:29 p.m. Individual dropped off an ATV that was found out the road and looked to have been abandoned for a few months. ATV was place in safe keeping. 2:22 p.m. Caller reported a strong fuel odor and oil leaking into the lake by her residence and the Copper River Watershed Project. Responsible parties were notified and could not determine the source. 4:10 p.m. Caller reported smoke coming from his bathroom. Officer and fire department responded and extinguished the fire near the water heater.

MAY 29, Monday: 12:20 p.m. Caller reported her vehicle had been hit and damaged during the weekend. Officer responded case is under investigation.

MAY 30, Tuesday: 10:41 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a man who was in pain and could not walk. Ambulance responded and transported the man to CCMC. 1:11 p.m. Caller requested an officer to patrol an area because a man would not leave. Officer responded finding the man had left. 4:48 p.m. Caller reported his sunglasses were stolen. Case is under investigation.

MAY 31, Wednesday: Nothing to report.

JUNE 1, Thursday: 1:40 p.m. Caller reported his wife fell off a ladder and needs an ambulance. Ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.