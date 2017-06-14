Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters

A 32-hour search for two boaters near Wales was suspended on June 13 after a search of over 2,300 square miles along the shoreline for the missing 23 and 14-year-old males, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 17th Coast Guard District command center earlier responded to a request for assistance from the village of Wales that the subjects were underway with no life jackets or survival gear and were heard yelling for help about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Adam DeRocher, a command duty officer for the 17th District, said the Coast Guard’s thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the missing boaters.

Weather on scene at the time they called for help was 33 degrees, with two to four foot seas, 25-mile-an-hour winds, light rain, mist and fog.