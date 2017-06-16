Cordova officer completes academy work

Cordova police officer Cameron Hayden is among 31 recent graduates of the Public Safety Training Academy in Sitka.

Graduation ceremonies were held on June 10 at the Sheet-ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Tribal Community House for the 31 law enforcement students, who went through 1009 hours of training in the 15-week basic session.

The training incorporates intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness and many scenario-based exercises. The course is designed to prepare entry-level police officers, Village Public Safety Officers and troopers for a successful career in Alaska law enforcement.