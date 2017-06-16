Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 6–2-17 thru 6-8-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JUNE 2, Friday:

11:18 a.m. Caller reported a dog had followed her to the library and that it did not have a collar on it. Incident was noted. 1:23 p.m. Caller reported a vehicle without a handicap sticker parked in a handicap spot. Officer responded but vehicle was gone. 4:00 p.m. Caller reported her bike was stolen. Incident is under investigation. 11:07 p.m. Caller reported his captain had fallen into the engine room and hit her head. Officer and ambulance responded and transported patient to the hospital.

JUNE 3, Saturday:

11:54 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance and stated that she was having heart problems. Ambulance responded and transported patient to the hospital.12:30 p.m. Individual came into the station and reported that a dog broke into her chicken coop and killed a chicken. Investigation pending. 10:05 p.m. Caller reported that somebody had told her that they burned all her belongings. Officer responded to the area where her belongings were reported to be burned but officer did not find any signs of a fire or anybody around.

JUNE 4, Sunday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 5, Monday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 6, Tuesday: 8:06 a.m. Caller requested an officer to have people move who are camping in the Graveyard so they could do maintenance. Officer responded citing people for Illegally Camping. 9:56 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for someone who had fallen in the bathroom. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

JUNE 7, Wednesday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 8, Thursday:

11:28 p.m. Caller requested for an officer to speak to a neighbor who was playing loud music. Officer responded and asked the responsible party to turn down the music.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.