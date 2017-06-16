Old time 4th of July celebration coming to town

Cordova’s Old Time Downtown 4th of July celebration, complete with races, kids’ street games and a community potluck featuring Copper River salmon on the grill, is set to begin on Main Street at 10 a.m. on July 4 and continue to 2 p.m.

The Cordova Chamber of Commerce sponsors the free event, thanks to many hours donated by volunteers, and merchant support.

Events begin right at 10 a.m. with Kelp Box Derby, and kids’ street games at 11 a.m. There will be a dunk tank, egg toss, three-legged races and more activities for the whole family. At the close of the games the national anthem will be sung and then, in true Cordova fashion, we eat. The community potluck’s highlight is Copper River salmon on the grill, provided generously by local seafood processors.

Then comes a square dance with live music by Blue Grass Tunes, followed by the Pie Social, all organized by the Cordova Chamber of Commerce.

Work off the fantastic meal at the Square Dance accompanied by live Blue Grass Tunes and then fill up again at the Pie Social.

Call the Chamber at 907-424-7260 if you would like to volunteer, donate or bring a potluck side or dessert.

Cathy Long is the executive director for the Cordova Chamber of Commerce.