Student Gardeners

With city coffers tight this year, the Parks and Recreation Department is working with Cordova Junior Senior High School and two master gardeners, Mayor Clay Koplin and Neva Nolan, to get flowers blooming in barrels all over town.

Sara Hottinger’s hospitality and tourism class began growing seeds in aero gardens to assist with the Parks and Recreation Department’s beautification program. Using donated plants from Koplin and Nolan, the students started their program by planting blooms around the gazebo in the grassy field or Hollis Henrichs Park.

The class has enough starts for six of the 13 barrels that decorate the community during summer months.