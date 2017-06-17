Keep Reading This Summer at Your Library!

Stories, Activities, and more to keep your kids reading…

Youth librarian Anna Hernandez, program leader Paula Payne and librarian Debbie Carlson have been working to plan a fun-filled summer adventure to keep kids reading while away from the classroom. This year’s theme is “Build A Better World.”

Your library is expanding their hours for the summer months! We’re now open earlier on Saturdays and don’t forget movies on Sunday afternoon.

Library Hours

Tuesday – Thursday:10-8p

Friday:10-6p

Saturday:10-5p

Sunday:12-5p

Monday:Closed

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Summer Reading starts Soon! There will be no Storytime for Little Ones During the Summer Months.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

Tuesday, June 27 – 10 a.m.. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. A new interactive book club! Next up on the list to read, “Laura Ingall’s Wilder – Little House on the Prairie.”