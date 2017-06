A crab fishery developed during the late 1920s and in 1929 a record shipment of crab left on the S.S. Alaska from Cordova’s port. Between 1935 and 1940 half a million pounds of crab were processed at the seven area plants. King crab, Dungeness crab and Tanner (now marketed as snow) crab were all abundant in Orca Inlet.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.