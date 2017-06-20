Alaska residents have hiring preference

An Alaska employment preference determination, requiring that 90 percent of jobs on state-funded construction projects be held by Alaskans has been renewed.

“The employment preference determination reinforces our commitment to ensuring that Alaskans have the opportunity to work on Alaska public construction projects,” said Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas, who has renewed that hiring preference.

The determination goes into effect on July 1 and will remain in effect through June 30, 2019. Drygas issued a similar determination in 2015.

The Alaska resident employment preference applies on a project-by-project, craft-by-craft basis, and must be met each work week by contractors and subcontractors. Contractors seeking additional information about these requirements should contact the nearest state Wage and Hour regional office.

For Anchorage, call 1-907-269-4900, or via Anchorage.LSS-WH@alaska.gov

For Fairbanks, call 1-907-451-2886, or via Fairbanks.LSS@alaska.gov

For Juneau, call 1-907-465-4248, or via Juneau.LSS-WH@alaska.gov