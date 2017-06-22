Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

‘Logan’ screening

Cordova Arts and Pageants presents “Logan” at 7 p.m. today in North Star Theatre. The film is rated R. Those under age 17 must be accompanied by a guardian over the age of 21.

Delta Restoration Team Camp

Prince William Sound Science Center’s D.R.T. Camp is June 24 through July 1. Rising 9th-12th grade students will gain a sense of stewardship toward their public lands and connect with each other and their natural habitats. For more information or to register visit PWSSC.org or contact Lauren Bien at lbien@pwssc.org or call 424-5800, ext. 231.

Three Saints Bible Camp

Marker Fun Factory themed bible camp for ages 4-12 will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26-30. Lunch will be provided. Other youth are encouraged to volunteer. St. George’s, St. Michael’s and St. Joseph’s churches sponsor the camp. Registration at St. Joseph’s or St. George’s.

Birds of Paradise

Avian inspired art by David Sibley and many local artists is on display at the Copper River Gallery through June. This exhibit, curated by Paula Payne, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

First Fish fundraiser

The 4th annual First Fish Art Show is on display at Snow City Café in Anchorage and will stay up through June. The event is hosted by The Eyak Foundation and raises funds for scholarships and Eyak cultural events.

Cordova 4H Music Camp

Classes for ages 6+ will be from July 17 through July 21. Hawaiian camp classes for 6-8-year-olds, Bluegrass (and more) camp for 9-18-year-olds, and an adult camp for 18+. Take advantage of early bird registration, find out more about the program and how to volunteer at www.cordovamusiccamp.org

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Summer reading program

Summer reading began at the Cordova Public Library on June 7 and will continue 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Weekly summer reading themes are: “Eureka! Inventors and Inventions” on June 28, “Birds Build” on July 5, “Marvelous Modes of Transportation” on July 12, “2, 4, 6, 8! How Do We Communicate?” on July 19, and “End of Summer Reading Party!” July 26.

