Coast Guard, good Samaritans aid vessel in distress

By
The Cordova Times
-
A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists the crew of a fishing vessel, the Kodiak Sockeye, with dewatering pumps after the vessel began taking on water near Knowles Bay, Prince William Sound, Alaska, June 22, 2017. The RB-M crew towed the vessel 37 miles to Cordova.

Crew aboard the fishing vessel Kodiak Sockeye got an assist from the U.S. Coast Guard in Cordova and good Samaritans on June 23 after their vessel began taking on water near Knowles Bay in Prince William Sound.

A Coast Guard Air station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, forward deployed to Cordova, a Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore and crew from the good Samaritan vessel Rocky B provided the crew of the Kodiak Sockeye with dewatering pups.

The vessel was then towed by the RB-M crew 37 miles to Cordova.

The response came after Coast Guard sector Anchorage watchstanders got a report from the Kodiak Sockeye crew that the engine compartment was flooding. An urgent marine information broadcast prompted the launching of the Jayhawk, RB-M crews
and the Sycamore. Two good Samaritan vessels, the Rocky B and the Remedy, also responded.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Green, at Sector Anchorage said the Kodiak sockeye crew was preparing to abandon ship, but the quick response saved the crew and salvaged their vessel.

Weather on scene was reported as calm seas and 15-mile-an-hour winds.

A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assist the crew of the fishing vessel Kodiak Sockeye in dewatering after the vessel began taking on water near Knowles Bay, Prince William Sound, Alaska, June 22, 2017. The RB-M crew towed the vessel 37 miles to Cordova. U.S. Coast Guard photo

 

 

The Cordova Times
The Cordova Times is Prince William Sound's oldest newspaper, publishing since 1914. Send story ideas and news tips to news@thecordovatimes.com.

