Murkowski: Many Alaska stops in May and June

May and June have been busy times for me, both in D.C. and on my trips back home. Many Alaskans made the long trip to our nation’s capital, wanting to talk about healthcare, the proposed budget, infrastructure, and of course many school groups with young Alaskans visiting. I also had the opportunity to meet with many of you while I was up in Alaska for the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Fairbanks and later during my trip throughout the state over the Memorial Day work period.

Memorial Day was spent at a ceremony at Byers Lake Alaska Veterans Memorial up the Parks Highway south of Healy. I was honored to have Interior Secretary Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, join us in the celebration. Memorial Day is a day to be proud and remember our nation’s finest who no longer stand with us, but whose names and memories remain in our hearts. We are forever grateful for their and their families’ sacrifice.

I had the opportunity to bring some of my Senate colleagues and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to the North Slope to look at Alaska’s energy assets, where we were briefed on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System’s history, maintenance program, and challenges of low throughput.

During his visit to our state, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed a new Secretarial Order that will boost access, production, and our economy. This is exactly the type of announcement that so many Alaskans have been asking for: a smart, timely step to restore access to our lands, throughput to our Trans-Alaska Pipeline, and growth to our economy under reasonable regulations that do not sacrifice environmental protections.

Interior Secretary Zinke and the Alaska Delegation also had a productive meeting with leaders from the Alaska Federation of Natives to continue an important conversation on AFN’s priorities and relationship with the Department of the Interior.

While in Juneau, I spoke at the Sealaska Heritage Education Conference, to share my thoughts on the value of incorporating Native culture into education. I was also honored to be introduced by Joe Zuboff, leader of my adopted Tlingit clan – the Deisheetaan – who gave me the Tlingit name Aan shaawбtk’I, which means “Lady of the Land”.

The eyes of the Arctic were on Fairbanks in mid-May, and I was pleased to be there to celebrate the success of the U.S. Chairmanship of the Arctic Council and transfer the chairmanship to Finland. When the U.S. assumed the chair of the Arctic Council two years ago, I advocated for the ministerial meeting to be held in Fairbanks. The community of Fairbanks did an excellent job hosting the dignitaries from the eight Arctic nations and from around the globe. It was an opportunity to speak with Secretary Tillerson, who led the U.S. delegation, as well as with leaders from within Alaska and from around the globe about the importance of the Arctic. We discussed everything from broadband, economic development, science and research, to community resilience.

I visited the Arctic village of Kaktovik to meet with elders, community leaders, as well as teachers and students at Harold Kaveolook School.

Early summer kicks off the beginning of fishing season! I had the luck of being in town when the first Copper River Salmon was flown into Anchorage. Celebrity chefs prepared samples at the Alaska Air Cargo loading dock. Fabulously fresh!

In Anchorage, I cheered on those participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support the Special Olympics! It was truly inspiring to witness members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes come together to carry the “Flame of Hope” – symbolizing courage and celebrating diversity.

I also had the opportunity to take part in the Barefoot Mile – the largest human trafficking awareness event in Alaska’s history. This one-mile walk through downtown Anchorage raises awareness in the fight against human trafficking and provides support and assistance to victims.

Washington D.C.

During National Police Week, I spoke to remember and honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, including Officer Allen Brandt of Fairbanks. Police Week is an opportunity to focus on how these officers lived their exemplary lives, pay our respects, and look to help those who have suffered a law enforcement tragedy to grieve and ultimately recover.

Watch my floor speech online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWBnKEebtdo

As co-chair of the Senate Oceans Caucus, I hosted an event on Capitol Hill on the importance of ocean acidification research and understanding the impact it has on our economy. Over the past decade, ocean acidification has emerged as one of the most prominent marine conservation issues affecting our coastal communities

Family Time

I had a fantastic Mother’s Day picking fiddlehead ferns with my son Nic in Girdwood!

Thanks for all the birthday greetings. I had a spectacular birthday weekend with my family. I spent Saturday helping my son Matt at the farmers market in Anchorage, and had a dream picnic in the Sheldon Amphitheater on Denali’s Ruth Glacier with my family. I am so blessed!

