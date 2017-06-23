Photo of the Week: Cordova T-Ball

The girls from Cordova T-Ball team Red Sox all played their game on June 17 wearing tutus. From left are Grace Higgins, coach Rusty Higgins, Lillian Ervin-Adkinson, Jaxon Pallas, Kourtney Babic, Sophie Roemhildt, Addision Graves, coach Barb Webber, teammate Tracer Phillips; front row from left, Genevieve Nothstine, Lianna Towle and Anya Arduser.

Photo by Rebecca Ronkar/For The Cordova Times

Rebecca Ronkar is a Cordova resident who volunteers with the Red Sox T-Ball team, and enjoys spending time with family and friends.