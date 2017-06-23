Taste of Cordova is around the corner

Copper River salmon tartare cucumber rolls; Bourbon Vanilla Custard in Candy-Cap Mushroom Cups; and Salmon Jammin’ Wild Strawberry and Blueberry Petunia Kombucha are just a few of the mouth-watering winners in past years’ Taste of Cordova.

This year’s Salmon Jam cook-off competition takes place on Saturday, July 15 on the festival grounds. Join in by creating a delicious dish or feel free to sample the spread while enjoying the music of the talented Salmon Jam performers.

Fabulous prizes will be awarded to chefs, based on five culinary categories. “King of Fish” will go to the best submission incorporating fish or shellfish. This year, Denali Brewing has generously donated libations to the festival. The “Denali Brewed” category will have a prize for the best dish incorporating Denali Brewing beer. The “Fabulous Flora” prize will be awarded to the best entry showcasing local plants and/or mushrooms. The most visually stunning dish will be awarded the “Best Presentation” prize. The “Best in Show” category celebrates the best overall dish the judges cannot stop eating.

Taste of Cordova is open to all from 5-6 p.m. July 15. Chefs must have their entries to the Taste of Cordova table by no later than 4:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/tasteofcordova for more information.

Caitlin McKinstry is the coordinator of the Copper River Salmon Jam’s Taste of Cordova competition.