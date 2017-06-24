At Your Library: New York bestsellers are on the shelves

You might think that a remote, rural library in the roadless town of Cordova would lack a few of the big bestsellers on bookshelves nationwide, but not the Cordova Public Library! Check out this list of top fiction best sellers that are on our shelves.

The Black Book, by James Patterson and David Ellis. After a raid on a brothel that serviced Chicago’s elite, two people are dead and the madam’s black book has disappeared. Who is responsible?

The Shack, by William P. Young. A Man whose daughter was abducted is invited to an isolated shack, apparently by God.

A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman. A curmudgeon’s gruff exterior masks a generosity of spirit.

The Obsession, by Nora Roberts. A woman is haunted by her father’s crimes as she tries to pursue love and her work as a photographer.

IT, by Stephen King. The collective clown phobias of seven teenagers are rekindled in their adult lives by the terrifying title character. Originally published in 1986.

Lilac Girls, by Martha Hall Kelly. A story of three women’s lives during and after World War II.

The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood. In the Republic of Gilead’s dystopian future, men and women perform the services assigned to them. Originally published in 1986.

Vicious Circle, by C.J. Box. Newly released from prison, Dallas Cates tries to exact revenge on the Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett, who put him there.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Summer reading starts soon!

Storytime for Little Ones During the Summer Months.

Seniors, Books and Coffee.

Tuesday, June 27 – 10 a.m. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. A new interactive book club! Next up on the list to read, “Laura Ingalls Wilder – Little House on the Prairie.”