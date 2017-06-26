2 days of searching finds no sign of missing Juneau woman

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say two days of searching has not found a 53-year-old woman missing on Thunder Mountain Trail in Juneau.

Troopers say family members first attempted to find Teri Heuscher and contacted emergency responders for help Saturday afternoon.

Volunteer rescue groups were joined by municipal, state and federal officials. A private helicopter searched from the air.

Groups and volunteers searched again Sunday.

Heuscher is 5-foot-4. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and black pants.