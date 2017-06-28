Alaska’s First Peoples

By
The Cordova Times
-

Gov. Bill Walker signed into law on June 24 House Bill 78, sponsored by Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

“Alaska’s Native peoples are an integral part of the spiritual, cultural, political and historic fabric of what is now the Last Frontier,” said Walker. He signed the bill at Utqiagvik, (formerly known as Barrow), during the Nalukataq Whaling Festival. “This official recognition is just one way we as a state can acknowledge and celebrate the contributions made by First Peoples throughout the history of this land.” Photo courtesy of the office of Gov. Bill Walker

SHARE
Previous articleGrizzlies compete with dipnetters at Chitina
The Cordova Times
The Cordova Times is Prince William Sound's oldest newspaper, publishing since 1914. Send story ideas and news tips to news@thecordovatimes.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR