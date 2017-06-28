Grizzlies compete with dipnetters at Chitina

Brown bears are a norm around the O’Brien Creek Campground in the Chitina area, but personal use harvesters hoping to catch Copper River salmon in their dipnets are being warned to keep an eye out for a sow grizzly with two yearling cubs.

“She was there last year and probably in prior years too,” said Frank Robbins, Glennallen area wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “For the most part she seems to be staying on the south side of the creek away from the campground and hasn’t shown any overt signs of aggression.”

Robbins said the bears have not been getting into trash or camps and he believes they are drawn to the area by fish waste left in the shallows and along the banks of O’Brien Creek.

To prevent human-bear conflicts, Robbins advises dipnetters who clean fish on site to chop fish carcasses into numerous pieces and throw them into the fast moving Copper River, rather than O’Brien Creek.

Also avoid camping close to the creek, a natural travel corridor for bears, keep a clean camp, with no trash out or food in tents, and be bear aware.

Report aggressive bear behavior immediately to ADF&G at 907-822-3461 or to Alaska Wildlife troopers at 907-822-3263. In case of an immediate public safety concern, dial 9-1-1.