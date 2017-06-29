Tribes call for clean up of Tulsequah Chief Mine

Tribal entities in Southeast Alaska are calling for a halt in acid mine drainage from the abandoned Tulsequah Chief Mine, which has been leaking contamination into the salmon rich Taku River watershed for over half a century.

The Organized Village of Kasaan and the Douglas Indian Association, federally recognized tribes in Southeast Alaska, contend that the mine, closed since 1959, continues to leak contaminated water into the Tulsequah River, which drains directly into the Taku River and inters Alaska just a few miles south of Juneau.

“The Tulsequah Chief is not a viable mine, and it’s time to clean it up and close it down once and for all,” said John Morris Sr., tribal council member of the Douglas Indian Association, in a statement issued on June 29.

“Two mining companies have gone bankrupt trying to re-open this mine and have left a legacy of toxic acid mine drainage into salmon habitat. British Columbia’s assurances of mine cleanup seem hollow, with B.C. more interested in reopening this failed mine rather than cleaning up its 60 year legacy of pollution,” he said.

Rob Sanderson Jr., first vice president of Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, cited the issue as an example of British Columbia mining practices and that government’s failure to enforce water quality laws. “Alaska clearly needs help from our federal government to hold BC accountable and protect Alaska’s downstream interests,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.