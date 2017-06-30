Apply now for free, reduced price school meals

Cordova School District is now participating in the National School Lunch Program, offering free or reduced price meals for breakfast and lunch to all children attending Mt. Eccles Elementary and Cordova Junior/Senior High schools.

Children approved for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Native Family Assistance Program are automatically eligible for free meals by filing an application that includes their assistance number from one of those programs.

Students who are migrant, homeless or runaways are automatically eligible and do not need to fill out an application, and foster children receive free meals regardless of the income of the household where they reside.

Note, however, that Medicaid and Denali Kid Care case numbers do not indicate qualification for automatic eligibility.

In families where parents or guardians are unemployed, their children may be eligible for free or reduced priced meals based on unemployment income.

For more information, or to get an application for free or reduced price school meals, call the school district office, at 424-3265.