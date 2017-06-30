Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 6-16-17 thru 6-22-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JUNE 16, Friday:

10:02 p.m. Caller reported a loud party keeping her up. Officer spoke with the responsible party and they took the party inside.

JUNE 17, Saturday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 18, Sunday:

4:25 p.m. Caller reported his neighbor threw trash and gravel in his driveway. Officer responded speaking to both parties and issuing citations. 10:12 p.m. Caller reported she was locked out of her house in her backyard by her boyfriend. Officer responded speaking to both parties informing them that they cannot lock people out who live there.

JUNE 19, Monday:

11:00 a.m. Caller reported they found a Pellet Gun and will turn it into the Police Department. Dispatch contacted the owner and they retrieved it from the Police Department. 9:18 p.m. Caller reported smoke coming from D-Float at the Old Harbor. Fire Officer responded finding the smoke coming from an extension cord.

JUNE 20, Tuesday:

12:15 p.m. Caller reported that someone has his personal gear and is not giving it back. Officer responded and retrieved the callers property. 8:34 p.m. Caller requested a welfare check on someone in town. Officer responded speaking to the individual finding all to be fine.

JUNE 21, Wednesday:

18:30 p.m. Officer arrested Elton Brown, age 59 of Cordova AK, on an Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear to Court. Bail was set at $250.00.

JUNE 22, Thursday:

10:39 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a patient who has a knee injury. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:00pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.