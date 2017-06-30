Two crew missing from capsized vessel

Two crew were rescued and two are missing from the fishing vessel Miss Destinee, that capsized after being hit by a large wave in Marmot Bay, in the Kodiak Archipelago of the Gulf of Alaska, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak boat crew and the crew of a good Samaritan vessel began searching on June 29 for one missing male and one female crewmembers from the Miss Destinee, 23 miles north of Air Station Kodiak.

The good Samaritan crew recovered two people aboard the Miss Destinee, including the master of the vessel, who confirmed that two others went missing when the wave capsized the vessel.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a mayday transmission over VHF-FM channel 16 from the good Samaritan at about 7:30 a.m. on June 29 to coordinate a search for the missing persons. They reported recovery of the master and one crew member.

Lt. j.g. Travis Dopp, commend duty officer for Sector Anchorage, said an extensive search with air and surface search and rescue crews was under way in a 7.5 mile area in Marmot Bay.

Weather on scene was 20-mile-an-hour winds, with 10 foot seas, and two miles visibility and rain.