This Week in Photos: Bake Sale

This Week in Photos: Bake SaleBy The Cordova Times - June 30, 2017 Members of the Young Women’s Program, for girls 12-17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints held two fundraisers on June 24, one on Main Street in front of Nichols’ Front Door Store June 24, to raise money for their camp. From left are a customer, Ina Thorne; Young Women’s Program counselor Rachel Hatch, and helpers Faith Hatch and Deshka Stamper. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Participants in a second bake sale June 24 at the Alaska Commercial Company, for a camp for the Young Women’s Program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints included, from left, Gracie Hatch, Olivia Stamper and Amee Hamberger. During the four-day camp at the end of July on Mavis Island, the girls will be canoeing, hiking, cooking over a fire pit, learning first aid, participating in devotionals and skits. Those interested in attending may contact Joan Songer, Denise Hamburger or Rachel Hatch at Cordova’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Photo courtesy Rachel Hatch/For The Cordova Times