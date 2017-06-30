This Week in Photos: Let’s Play Ball!

The Red Sox vs. the Aces game on June 14 was fast paced. This young runner on the Aces team heads to first base after a strong hit. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Skyla Hallquist gives her mother a high five after making a home run for the All Stars team on June 23, at the ballfield. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Victoria Nothstine, a player on the Padres team tagged Skyla Hallquist, of the All Stars, for an out June 23. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Sebastian Long hit a hard one for the All Stars team on June 23. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Aero Jensen makes a catch while playing for the Aces June 23. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Time
Anja Arduser, on team Red Sox, swings at the ball during a game on June 14. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times

