Search suspended for 2 missing in Marmot Bay

Coast Guard officials have suspended a lengthy search for a man and woman missing from the fishing vessel Miss Destinee that capsized in Marmot Bay on the morning of June 29.

The search over a 15-mile by 10 miles area in Marmot Bay ended late on June 30, some 35 hours after it began.

“We and our fellow military partners and the good Samaritans have heavy hearts after an extensive and difficult search in Marmot Bay,” said Capt. Sean Mackenzie, commander of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. “We conducted this search and rescue mission as if two of our own shipmates became missing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man and woman still missing.”

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews, crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman and Chandeleur, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Kodiak boat crew, as well as pararescueman with the 212th Rescue Squadron from the Alaska Air National Guard participated in the search.

A federal on-scene coordinator representative from Sector Anchorage was en route to Kodiak to oversee commercial salvage operations of the Miss Destinee. The Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur and crew remained on scene.

Watchstanders at Sector Anchorage received a mayday transmission over VHF-FM channel 16 from the good Samaritan vessel El Caporal at about 7: 30 a.m. on June 29 to coordinate a search for the missing boaters.

Two others aboard, including the master of the vessel were rescued by crew aboard El Caporal.

Weather on scene was 11 mile an hour winds, four to five food seas and six miles visibility, the Coast Guard said.