Obituary: Leonard Franklin Smith

Leonard Franklin Smith, 68, lifetime resident of Alaska and member of the Eyak tribe, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, of natural causes, at the Alaska Native Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Leonard was a warrior with a gentle spirit who will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, who after serving 10 years to the nation, continued his contributions as an active member of the VFW and American Legion.

In Eyak tradition, Leonard took every opportunity to be in the woods, hunting and fishing with his family. When not in nature, Len loved to cook, tend to his gardens and dedicate time to his beloved dog Twinkles.

Len demonstrated the value of personal drive through owning his own business, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Business at 57 years old and becoming an Administrative Assistant at South Central Foundation. However, the most valuable lesson he taught us was how to be strong, loving and understand the true meaning of family unity.

He is survived by his wife, Marty; his daughters Ponda, Sherry, and Leonora; brother Bill; sisters, Bernice, Jo Anna, Ramona, Sandy and Sharon; and Nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Chief Marie Smith-Jones, his father William Smith Sr, his twin brother LeRoy, his baby sister Juanita and his grandson Alan Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.donorpages.com/tribute/LeonardSmith). The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit for the amazing care and compassion they showed Len in his last days.

A service will be held July 5th at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin St., in Anchorage, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. , services at 2 p.m. and burial immediately following at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.