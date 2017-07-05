New York Bestsellers Residing on the Shelves at Your Library! 

You might think that a remote, rural library in the roadless town of Cordova would lack a few of the big bestsellers on bookshelves nationwide, but not the Cordova Public Library! Check out this list of top Non-Fiction best sellers that are on our shelves.

Old School, by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein. A defense of ‘old school’ traditional values versus ‘snowflakes.’

The Zookeeper’s Wife, by Diane Ackerman. How a Warsaw couple sheltered Jews and members of the resistance during World War II. Originally published in 2007.

Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah. A memoir about growing up in apartheid South Africa by comedian, now the host of “The Daily Show.”

The Cubs Way, by Tom Verducci. The transformation of the Chicago Cubs under Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon and a celebration of their championship.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Summer Reading starts Soon!

No storytime for little ones during the summer months.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

Tuesday, July 25 – 10 a.m. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

Tuesday, July 25 7 p.m. A new interactive book club! Next up on the list to read, “Watership Down.”