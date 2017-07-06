Photographer David Little has been taking photos for more than 50 years, but it wasn’t until 15 years ago, when the Cordova area became his area of concentration, that photography turned into a serious hobby for him.

His exhibition, “24-7-12: The Photography of David Little,” starts tonight at 5 p.m., in the Copper River Gallery, at the Cordova Historical Museum. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will last through July.

The show’s title, “24-7-12,” refers to anytime, day or night, throughout the year, Little said.

“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and 12 months a year, here in Cordova. My photos are not just sunny day photos, or great weather photos.”

After living all over Alaska, Little said Cordova captivated him on the first day he arrived in 2005, and fascinates him still. In 2008, he made Cordova his permanent home.

“I like people to see local beauty they might otherwise have missed – be it because they’re sleeping, in town, or perhaps they lived here at one time and now live elsewhere. There are so many other reasons, and one can’t see or experience it all,” Little said.

Little owns and operates David Little Photography. His work is available in prints and cards for purchase at Laura’s on Main Street. Little said he will also do prints on request, and is available for other photography work.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit davidlittlephotography.com.