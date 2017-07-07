2017 Salmon Jam Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 14

6 p.m. | 15th Annual Salmon Jam music festival opens: Get ready to dance! Must have wristband to enter. Enjoy local and visiting performers over the course of the evening. Cold brews available at beer garden.

6-9 p.m. | Local Arts and Crafts Festival: Get your face painted, paint a rock, peruse local handi-crafts, take a ride on the earthquake simulator, purchase fresh, local oysters and more.

6-10 p.m. | Snack Shack: homemade food including oyster stew, salmon chowder, bread bowls, pizza, and mac and cheese. Hot and cold drinks.

9 p.m. | Beer Money warms up the stage.

10 p.m. | Lowdown Brass Band from Chicago takes the stage.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Alaska Salmon Runs road races: King salmon marathon, Sockeye half marathon, Coho 10K, Humpy 5K, Smolt 1-mile walk/fun run. Registration information at salmonjam.org.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Dumpster Painting: Local artists are invited to paint dumpsters that will be used throughout Cordova. The colorful creations help enhance the vibrancy of Cordova’s street-scapes and highlight local talent.

1-3 p.m. | Small Fry Activities: Join the Prince William Sound Science Center, Copper River Watershed Project, U.S. Forest Service and their partners in education at the festival grounds for fish printing, relays, casting practice, salmon fillet and preserving demonstrations and other hands-on activities. Free homemade ice cream courtesy of Harborside Pizza. Fun for kids and families of all ages. Arts and Crafts Festival will also be open during this time — an opportunity to support local artists without having to pay the gate fee. Free.

4-5 p.m. | Musician Workshop: Up your playing skills with members of the Lowdown Brass Band. Workshop held on ski hill in snack shack. Free.

5-6 p.m. | Taste of Cordova Wild Food Cook-off: Enter for your chance to win, or just stop by to try delicious dishes that feature Copper River Wild salmon and other local wild foods. Entries must be at ski hill by 4:30 p.m. to be judged. Entrants recieve a free salmon BBQ dinner.

5-6:30 p.m. | Salmon Barbecue and Alaska Salmon Runs medal announcements. Dinner is $15/adult and $8/child under 12. Does not include Salmon Jam admission.

5-9 p.m. | Local Arts and Crafts Festival: More chances to purchase locally-made art, snacks and handicrafts, ride the earthquake simulator, and support local artists.

6 p.m. | Salmon Jam Music Festival: Night two kicks off. Local and regional musicians start off a full night of live music. Must have wrist band to enter.

6-10 p.m. | Snack Shack: Homemade food including oyster stew and bread bowls, salmon chowder, pizza, and mac and cheese. Hot and cold drinks.

9 p.m. | Tyson James Super Funtime Bluegrass Band warms up the stage

10 p.m. | Lowdown Brass Band rocks the hill.

About 11 p.m. | Basket Burning: Witness the community-created work of art burned to help celebrate the waters that sustain Cordova. Guest artist Mavis Mueller will be working with the community to create this work of art throughout the week leading up to Salmon Jam. Stop by the Cordova Center to help out.

Source: Copper River Salmon Jam committee