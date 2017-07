Cordovans celebrated the Fourth of July on Main Street, with kelp box derby races, street games for kids and adults, and a huge community potluck.

Crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Support Facility Cordova surprised the crowd with two unscheduled flyovers in their C-130 aircraft, and the Coast Guard Color Guard arrived prior to the national anthem. The festivities continued with an old-fashioned square dance and a pie social.