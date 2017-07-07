Sand Point boat harbor road will be paved

Upgrades on the Sand Point boat harbor road, more than seven years in the planning, will begin in July, through joint efforts of the QT (Qagan Tayagungin) and Unga tribes. The project is expected to wrap up in September.

The upgrades will include standardizing the width of the road to 24 feet, realigning the road to better center it within the right-of-way, raising elevation of certain sections, replacing three drainage culverts, installing a guard rail and paving the road, said the Aleutians East Borough’s online newsletter, “In the Loop,” edited by Laura Tanis.

The tribes partnered with a goal of improving and paving the road from the airport road to just before the bridge. The QT Tribe is managing the project, while the Unga Tribe is providing some funding. The QT Tribal Council recently awarded the project contract to Brechan Construction LLC.