This Week in Photos: That's a wrap, folks!By The Cordova Times - July 7, 2017 1 of 10 Holden Parks made a home run for the Padres, while Brooklyn DeCook went for an out at the sandlot, July 1, the last day of the season for Cordova's T-ball and baseball teams. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Lynette DeCook, and her daughter, Brooklyn DeCook, watch the action at home plate July 1, during the season's closing games for Cordova's Little League. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Elizabeth Baenen, who scored a home run for the Padres, received the "Cracker-Jack" award from umpire Dave Reggiani, who facilitates Cordova Little League, while other players watched, during the close of baseball season celebration. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Floyd Whitsoe slid into home plate, making a point for the Shoreside Petroleum Tigers, while pitcher Thomas Nothistine went in for an out. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Sam Pulido pitched for the Wilson Construction Blasters, during a July 1 game. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Lily Simpler headed for first base and a run for the Athletics, while Rider Phillips went for an out for the All-Stars. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Anika Jensen caught a pop fly ball for the Athletics. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times The All Stars' players examined their new baseballs, gifts from umpire Dave Reggiani, at the end of their last game. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Asher Jensen played catcher for the All-Stars. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Silas Todd gave a mighty swing and connected with the ball. Todd played for the Athletics this season. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times