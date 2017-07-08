Museum Memories

Recently the Cordova Times received a research request for information on J.J. Carscadden, an early business owner in Cordova and forwarded it on to the Cordova Historical Society and Museum. What fun we had with this request! Our summer interns, Robin Pegau (Mt. Holyoke) and Dagny Felker (University of Pittsburgh) dug into the 1910 Cordova Times to find as much as they could about Mr. Carscadden.

Carscadden was an early proprietor of an establishment known as “The Workingman’s House” that featured ‘furnished rooms’ and ‘free bunks’ and the ‘finest meal in the city for 35 cents. He also operated “Carscadden’s,” a local watering hole, which he opened in a grand flourish with ‘nearly every business man in town’ present and a ‘feast of good things to eat’ only to close his saloon the next day until his liquor license arrives! The Cordova Times in 1910 noted, “The friends of Jimmie Carscadden are sorry that he had to close his saloon until his license arrives but it will give him a chance to have another opening and that will help some.”

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.