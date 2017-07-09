Injured vessel captain air lifted to Cordova

A vessel captain injured after falling into the fish hold of the F/V Coventina was medevaced to emergency medical services in Cordova on June 8 by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

The crew from a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter forward deployed to Cordova medevaced the harvested from a beach in the vicinity of Prince William Sound, said Petty Officer Nicholas Lippert, communications watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage.

After the captain fell into the hold, injuring his ribs and showing signs of shock, a relief captain took control of the vessel and navigated it to Stockdale Harbor on the northwest side of Montague Island. Due to the configuration of the vessel the aircrew deemed it safer for the Coventina crew to transfer the injured captain to a nearby island,” Lippert said. “The quick action of the aircrew along with the Coventina crew allowed the captain to be quickly transferred to higher medical care.”