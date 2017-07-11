Warmest temperatures of summer set for Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — High temperatures in Anchorage this summer have been running near or slightly below normal, thanks to more cloudy days than the previous two summers.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sLFk27 ) Anchorage will finally heat up later this week, as a strong ridge of high pressure will bring 70 and 80-degree temperatures to Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The warmest temperatures are forecast for Thursday afternoon, with upper 70s in Anchorage and coastal areas. The record high for Thursday’s date in Anchorage is 77 degrees, set in 2003. Inland locations of Southcentral will likely see temperatures in the low to mid-80s Thursday.