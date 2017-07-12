At Your Library: So Many Books, So Little Time!

No complaining that there isn’t anything ‘new’ to read on the shelves of YOUR library. Look what has just arrived and is waiting for you to check out:

Adult Fiction:

Full Wolf Moon: A Novel by Lincoln Child

Dragon Teeth: A Novel by Michael Crichton

No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories by Lee Child LARGE PRINT

Robert V. Parker’s White Lies by Ace Atkins

Since We Fell: A Novel by Dennis Lehane

The Thirst: A Harry Hole Novel by Jo Nesbo

Mother Land by Paul Theroux

Nighthawk by Clive Cussler

Adult Non-Fiction

A Dog in the Cave: The Wolves Who Made Us Human by Kay Frydenborg

Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) by David Sedaris

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library. Summer Reading starts Soon! There will be no Storytime for little ones during the summer months.

Tuesday, July 25 – 10 a.m. Seniors, Books and Coffee. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Tuesday, July 25 7 p.m. Knit Lit A new interactive book club! Now on the reading list is “Watership Down.”