THAADS missile shoots down target

Gov. Bill Walker on July 11 hailed the successful launch from Kodiak on the capability of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System missile to intercept and shoot down a simulated ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean.

Walker congratulated the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and staff of the Alaska Aerospace Corp. at Pacific Space Complex-Alaska on the launch.

“The test was the first ever attempted intercept of an intermediate-range missile that is faster and more difficult to intercept than a short range missile,” Walker said.

“The United States has deployed this system to South Korea to protect our troops and allies there from North Korean aggression,” he said. “Alaska is proud to be in the forefront as the Pentagon assures this system will succeed when needed most.”