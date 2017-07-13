Alaska Symphony of Seafood braces for 2018 event

Call for entries for the 25th annual event will begin in mid-August

A call for products for the 25th annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood will begin in mid-August, with a deadline for entries of Oct. 6, the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation announced on July 11.

Judging and open house events are to be held in Seattle the week of Nov. 13, during Pacific Marine Expo, and in Juneau in mid-February, an event open to legislators.

The annual event is a competition for new value-added products made from Alaska seafood, in retail, food service, beyond the plate and beyond the egg categories.

Smoked products are now included in the retail competition.

Beyond the plate may include products made from fish skins and beyond the egg may include a variety of products made from roe.

Last year’s grand prize winner, Coppa’s Candied Salmon Ice Cream. Was also the winner of the Juneau People’s Choice competition, while Oregon Seafoods’ SeaFare Pacific Salmon Chowder won the Seattle People’s Choice award.

First place winners in each category and the grand prize winner receive booth space at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston in March, as well as round trip airfare from Alaska Air Cargo, a symphony sponsor.

This year’s winners will also be entered into the Seafood Expo North American’s competition for Seafood Excellence Awards.

The symphony is organized annually by the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation in Anchorage, which is collaborating this year with Diversified Communications to host a Hall of Fame at Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle Nov. 16-19, displaying 25 years of winning products, plus a panel presentation about the importance of product development for the seafood industry.

AFF counts on the seafood industry to help sponsor the event.

Last year’s major sponsors were the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Alaska Air Cargo, Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association, At-Sea Processors Association, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., Alaskan Brewing Co., Marel, Northwest Fisheries Association, Kwik’Pak Fisheries LLC, Trident Seafoods, UniSea and United Fishermen of Alaska.