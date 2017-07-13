UFA launches habitat info sweepstakes

United Fishermen of Alaska’s Salmon Habitat Information Program has launched two summer sweepstakes to connect with commercial fishermen on important information regarding salmon habitat.

Winners will be selected from harvesters who enter the drawing through a text campaign or Facebook comments to win Alaska Airlines and LFS, Inc. gift certificates.

Fishermen are invited to text “ufaship” to 313131 and UFA will text back four chances to win, or participants can go to UFA’s SHIP Facebook page and predict Bristol Bay’s total sockeye salmon harvest.

The contests are offering prizes of $200 Alaska Airlines or $100 LFS gift cards.

“Fishermen care deeply about all issues related to salmon habitat, from ocean acidification and water quality to in river impacts such as dewatering and blocked fish passage,” said Lindsey Bloom, UFA”s SHIP program manager. “We have also learned that fishermen have a variety of preferred communication styles – texting, social media or email – and we created these sweepstakes to increase our reach to fishermen through multiple channels.

“Largely unaltered from any kind of habitat impacts, Bristol Bay’s intact rivers support a $1.5 billion fishery and over 14,000 jobs every year,” she said. “This year’s harvest prediction is 27 million sockeye salmon and we want to highlight and celebrate this world class fishery.”